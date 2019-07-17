Emmy 2019: ecco tutte le nomination!

Sono state rese note le nomination agli Emmy 2019, i premi delle serie tv. Record per Game of Thrones con 32 candidature, molto bene anche Chernobyl con 19. Ecco tutte le nomination.

Andrà in scena il prossimo 22 settembre la cerimonia di premiazione degli Emmy 2019, i premi più importanti per le serie tv e gli show della tv americana. Sono considerati gli Oscar delle serie tv ed uno dei più importanti premi internazionali. Anche per la 71° edizione l’assegnazione avverrà al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles. Sono state annunciate proprio oggi le nomination per ogni categoria. Grande successo per Hbo con 137 candidature, poi Netflix con 117, al terzo posto Nbc con 58 nomination e poi Amazon con 47.

E’ Game of Thrones a dominare agli Emmy 2019 con 32 candidature, record per il maggior numero di nomination in un solo anno. Dopo lo stop dell’anno scorso, l’ottava stagione di Game of Thrones sarà quindi protagonista nonostante le critiche ricevute dal pubblico. Nominata tra le migliori serie drammatiche, avrà anche la possibilità di vincere molti premi con i suoi attori, tra miglior attore e attrice protagonisti e non protagonisti, e guest actress in una serie drammatica: Emily Clarke, Kit Harington, Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklag, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams e Gwendoline Christie. Una nomination è andata anche a Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, i documentario sull’ultima stagione.

Tra le altre candidature agli Emmy 2019 spicca, al secondo posto, la serie comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel di Amazon Studio, con 20 nomination, seguita da Chernobyl con 19, che è candidata come miglior miniserie, ha Jared Harris candidato a miglior attore, Johan Renck come miglior regia, Craig Mazin come miglior sceneggiatura e Stellan Skarsgård e Emily Watson come attore e attrice non protagonisti.

Tra gli altri titoli drammatici troviamo Killing Eve, Ozark e This Is Us, mentre per quelli comici ci sono anche Veep e Schitt’s Creek. Tra le miniserie nomination anche per When They See Us e Escape at Dannemora. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination agli Emmy 2019:

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

KillingEve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Micheal Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Miglior miniserie

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Miglior serie comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Coleman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Marin Hinke, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Miglior film tv

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: Il film

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé