Emmy 2019: ecco tutte le nomination!

Sono state rese note le nomination agli Emmy 2019, i premi delle serie tv. Record per Game of Thrones con 32 candidature, molto bene anche Chernobyl con 19. Ecco tutte le nomination.
Andrà in scena il prossimo 22 settembre la cerimonia di premiazione degli Emmy 2019, i premi più importanti per le serie tv e gli show della tv americana. Sono considerati gli Oscar delle serie tv ed uno dei più importanti premi internazionali. Anche per la 71° edizione l’assegnazione avverrà al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles. Sono state annunciate proprio oggi le nomination per ogni categoria. Grande successo per Hbo con 137 candidature, poi Netflix con 117, al terzo posto Nbc con 58 nomination e poi Amazon con 47.
E’ Game of Thrones a dominare agli Emmy 2019 con 32 candidature, record per il maggior numero di nomination in un solo anno. Dopo lo stop dell’anno scorso, l’ottava stagione di Game of Thrones sarà quindi protagonista nonostante le critiche ricevute dal pubblico. Nominata tra le migliori serie drammatiche, avrà anche la possibilità di vincere molti premi con i suoi attori, tra miglior attore e attrice protagonisti e non protagonisti, e guest actress in una serie drammatica: Emily Clarke, Kit Harington, Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklag, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams e Gwendoline Christie. Una nomination è andata anche a Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, i documentario sull’ultima stagione.
Tra le altre candidature agli Emmy 2019 spicca, al secondo posto, la serie comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel di Amazon Studio, con 20 nomination, seguita da Chernobyl con 19, che è candidata come miglior miniserie, ha Jared Harris candidato a miglior attore, Johan Renck come miglior regia, Craig Mazin come miglior sceneggiatura e Stellan Skarsgård e Emily Watson come attore e attrice non protagonisti.
Tra gli altri titoli drammatici troviamo Killing Eve, Ozark e This Is Us, mentre per quelli comici ci sono anche Veep e Schitt’s Creek. Tra le miniserie nomination anche per When They See Us e Escape at Dannemora. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination agli Emmy 2019:
Miglior serie drammatica
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
KillingEve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, Le regole del delitto perfetto
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Micheal Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Miglior miniserie
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Miglior serie comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Coleman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Marin Hinke, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Miglior film tv
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: Il film
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé